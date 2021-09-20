MINDEN - LeRoy E. Hansen, 97, of Minden died Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, at Kearney County Health Services in Minden.
Private family services will be at Fredericksburg Lutheran Church with private family interment taking place at Fredericksburg Lutheran Cemetery.
Public visitation will be 3-5 p.m. Sunday at Craig Funeral Home in Minden. Due to health concerns, the family request that those in attendance wear a face mask.
A public memorial service will be at a later date.
--
LeRoy Edwin Hansen was born March 23, 1924, on the family farm southeast of Minden, to Edward W. and Alma M. (Milholm) Hansen. He grew up in the Minden area and attended country school and later graduated from the Minden High School with the class of 1941.
He married Vergie L. Thompson on Oct. 5, 1952, at Fredericksburg Lutheran Church and to this union two children were born, Steven L. and Lana L. The family made their home on a farm southeast of Minden where LeRoy was a lifelong farmer.
He was a member of Fredericksburg Lutheran Church where he served in many capacities. He loved his family and enjoyed keeping up on his grandchildren's activities. LeRoy and Vergie enjoyed traveling and playing SomeRset.
LeRoy was appointed to serve on the Nebraska Wheat Commission where he served two five-year terms. LeRoy also served on the board of the Farmers Co-op Grain and Supply for 11 years and also served on the board of Bethany Home. Through the years, LeRoy was also involved with the National Farmers Union, Center for Rural Affairs and Danish Brotherhood.
Survivors include his son, Steve (Cheri) Hansen of Topeka, Kansas; daughter, Lana (Patrick) Hegarty of Fremont; grandchildren, Carla Hansen, Erik Hansen, both of Topeka, Kansas, Lauren Hegarty and husband, Andres Muñoz of Manizales, Colombia, Michaela Wurdinger of Stanton, Aaron Hegarty of Lincoln, and Brock Hegarty of Wayne; great-grandchildren, Daphne Wurdinger and Jordyn Wurdinger; nephew, Dave Hansen; niece, Linda Wendling; as well as a host of extended relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 66 years, Vergie; and brother, Clifford Hansen.
Memorials in LeRoy's honor are kindly suggested to Bethany Home in Minden or to the Fredericksburg Cemetery Fund.
Published by Kearney Hub on Sep. 20, 2021.