KEARNEY - Les Smith, 59, of Miller died Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, at Kearney Regional Medical Center.
Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Govier Brothers Chapel in Broken Bow with Dean Millsap officiating.
Burial will be in Broken Bow Cemetery.
Leslie Phillip Smith was born Jan. 14, 1962, in Broken Bow to Phillip and Cheryl (Bailey) Smith.
Survivors include his wife Kerry Smith of Miller; son Tyler Smith of Odessa; daughter Jordan Dowhy of Kearney; stepchildren, Kenny Eckel of Gibbon, Chanon Eskridge of Lincoln, and Luke Kenney of Lincoln; his parents Phil and Cheryl Smith of Broken Bow; brothers, Rob Smith and Russ Smith, both of Broken Bow; and seven grandchildren.
Published by Kearney Hub on Dec. 24, 2021.