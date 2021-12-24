This really makes you realize how fast time goes by. I still remember the tall (to me he seemed at least 7 feet!) cooler cousin who showed me the birds and the turtles when we came over. It was such a treat to get to stay with Aunt Cheryl and Uncle Phil and get to hang out with Les, Rob and Russ who I thought new everything about everything. I'm so heartbroken that this happened to Les but he will always in my mind, be that young, athletic awesome cousin. Our thoughts, love and prayers go out to all of you. I'm so sorry for how hard this journey must have been.

Gina Schultz Family December 23, 2021