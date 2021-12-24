Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Kearney Hub
Kearney Hub Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Leslie Phillip Smith
FUNERAL HOME
Govier Bros. Mortuary & Crematory, Arnold FH & Mullen FH
542 South 9th Ave.
Broken Bow, NE
KEARNEY - Les Smith, 59, of Miller died Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, at Kearney Regional Medical Center.
Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Govier Brothers Chapel in Broken Bow with Dean Millsap officiating.
Burial will be in Broken Bow Cemetery.
Leslie Phillip Smith was born Jan. 14, 1962, in Broken Bow to Phillip and Cheryl (Bailey) Smith.
Survivors include his wife Kerry Smith of Miller; son Tyler Smith of Odessa; daughter Jordan Dowhy of Kearney; stepchildren, Kenny Eckel of Gibbon, Chanon Eskridge of Lincoln, and Luke Kenney of Lincoln; his parents Phil and Cheryl Smith of Broken Bow; brothers, Rob Smith and Russ Smith, both of Broken Bow; and seven grandchildren.
Published by Kearney Hub on Dec. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
29
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Govier Bros. Mortuary & Crematory, Arnold FH & Mullen FH
542 South 9th Ave., Broken Bow, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Govier Bros. Mortuary & Crematory, Arnold FH & Mullen FH
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Govier Bros. Mortuary & Crematory, Arnold FH & Mullen FH Arnold Funeral Home and Mullen Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
18 Entries
My sincere sympathy especially to Cheryl, Phil, Rob, Russ, and everyone in the family, you are in my thoughts and prayers. Even though Les was a few years younger than me, I remember him as the leader of the "Smith boys", whether it was something ornery they did or being a part of the church and school programs. After reading his obituary and watching the video of the service, I can tell he was a wonderful man and will be greatly missed.
Cheri (Millsap) Berggren
Friend
January 1, 2022
With deepest sympathy
Judy Lindner
Tammy Flynn
Friend
December 30, 2021
Prayers to the Smith family. Les was a great teammate and truly a great person. R.I.P. Smitty
Wayne Clure
Classmate
December 29, 2021
I sure have beautiful memories of us at family reunions, it’s hard to believe you’re gone. My love and prayers are with Cheryl, Phil, Rob and Russ.
Kip Lynch
Family
December 29, 2021
Your family will continue to be in our thoughts and prayers. Les will have the best seat in the house this weekend.
Travis, Nichole, Laken, and Lexie Bostock
Friend
December 29, 2021
My thoughts and heart are with the family. I hope you are at peace.
Joni Bailey
Family
December 29, 2021
So Sorry ! Love and Prayers
Steve & Holly Payne
December 28, 2021
Les, It's hard to believe that you are gone. To all my family both near and far, I relay my heartfelt condolences and love during this time. Les will always be missed by everyone. Especially to Cheryl, Phil, Rob, Russ, and everyone in the fam... you are in my thoughts. We love you all. ~Tim
Tim Bailey
Family
December 28, 2021
My condolences to friends & family.
scott Herrmann
December 28, 2021
We sure had a lot of fun at the lake at those family reunions! You will be greatly missed ~ Until we all meet again, fly high!
Lisa Sherman
Family
December 27, 2021
May God wrap His Loving arms around the Smith family and provide comfort.
Kyle Rapp
December 24, 2021
This really makes you realize how fast time goes by. I still remember the tall (to me he seemed at least 7 feet!) cooler cousin who showed me the birds and the turtles when we came over. It was such a treat to get to stay with Aunt Cheryl and Uncle Phil and get to hang out with Les, Rob and Russ who I thought new everything about everything. I'm so heartbroken that this happened to Les but he will always in my mind, be that young, athletic awesome cousin. Our thoughts, love and prayers go out to all of you. I'm so sorry for how hard this journey must have been.
Gina Schultz
Family
December 23, 2021
Sorry to hear this news. Prayers of peace to the family.
Christine Hilburn
December 23, 2021
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived and as the days of mourning come to a close may these memories carry you thru the days of healing your hurting heart. We have been involved with the Smith families for many years and our prayers and love are with you.
Roger and Deanne (Tolen) Loehr
Friend
December 23, 2021
So very sorry for your loss. Prayers for peace and comfort during this difficult time.
Garry and Janet Morgan
December 23, 2021
Prayers for all of you during this difficult time. May God be next to you in the coming weeks.
Karen and Don Hendrickson
Acquaintance
December 23, 2021
I am so very sorry for your family's loss. Prayers for you at this difficult time.
Peg Peters
Classmate
December 23, 2021
May God wrap his arms around you and the family at this difficult time.
Crystal Collins Erwin
Friend
December 23, 2021
Showing 1 - 18 of 18 results