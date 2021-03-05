Lila and I were supervisors at Reach Elec. together. We would sneek out back and take a break and talk about family and anything. She was tuff on the outside but a sweetheart on the inside. Played softball together. I was glad when she moved to Columbus,Ne to visit her. I wished I had known she was there sooner. The time I did spend w/her we had to have ice cream and talk about Reach people, flowers, and said she had her own little house within a house, then we would laugh. She had such a funny side to her. She well be missed.

Nancy Filkin March 22, 2021