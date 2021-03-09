COLUMBUS - Lila Lee (Hill) Wood, 85, of Columbus, formerly of Lexington, died Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at Columbus. It was Lila's wish to be cremated. Inurnment will be 2 p.m. Friday at Evergreen Cemetery in Lexington. The family requests masks be worn. Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is in charge of arrangements. Lila Lee Wood, daughter of Howard Hill and Irene (Lahaye) Hill, was born March 29, 1935, at Riverton, Wyoming. On July 25, 1953, she married Howard Wood. He preceded her in death. Survivors include her son, Kevin Wood of Columbus; seven grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Lila and I were supervisors at Reach Elec. together. We would sneek out back and take a break and talk about family and anything. She was tuff on the outside but a sweetheart on the inside. Played softball together. I was glad when she moved to Columbus,Ne to visit her. I wished I had known she was there sooner. The time I did spend w/her we had to have ice cream and talk about Reach people, flowers, and said she had her own little house within a house, then we would laugh. She had such a funny side to her. She well be missed.
Nancy Filkin
March 22, 2021
So sorry to hear of lila passing . we had many good times at bowling our trips to state bowling & 600 club . she always made it fun . Prayers to all of you.
Darlene Duering
Friend
March 14, 2021
I worked with Lila at Reach and played softball with her. When you played catch with her you expected a few broken blood vessels in you fingers. What ever she did it always had her full attention. I remember her being joyful and focused on everything she did. Bless You.
Jeri (Miller) Kyle
March 10, 2021
She was always very nice. She loved spending time with you and it was obvious how much she loved her family! So sorry for your loss.
Tami Donoghue
Friend
March 9, 2021
So sorry for your loss. I bowled with her for years and we had coffee at dottys diner every Tuesday morning . She will be deeply missed. Chris mueller