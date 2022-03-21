KEARNEY - Linda Gayle Brock, 74, of Lexington died Thursday, March 17, 2022, at the Kearney Regional Medical Center.

A funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at the First United Methodist Church in Lexington with the Rev. Ann Gahn officiating.

Interment will be 2 p.m. at the Fort McPherson National Cemetery in rural Maxwell.

Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. n Thursday at the First United Methodist Church with the family greeting 6-7:30 p.m.

The Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege is in charge of arrangements.

Linda was born April 16, 1947, in Rockingham, Va., to Ivan F. and Mildred (Green) Sandridge.

On Jan. 11, 1969, Linda married Ray Brock, Jr. He preceded her in death on Dec. 30, 2001.

Survivors include her daughters, Victoria (Tory) Brock of Lexington and Tammy Bojorquez of Bertrand; and nine grandchildren.

Published by Kearney Hub on Mar. 21, 2022.