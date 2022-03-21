Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Kearney Hub
Kearney Hub Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Linda Gayle Brock
1947 - 2022
BORN
1947
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home - Holdrege
401 Burlington Street
Holdrege, NE
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Mar, 24 2022
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
First United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
KEARNEY - Linda Gayle Brock, 74, of Lexington died Thursday, March 17, 2022, at the Kearney Regional Medical Center.
A funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at the First United Methodist Church in Lexington with the Rev. Ann Gahn officiating.
Interment will be 2 p.m. at the Fort McPherson National Cemetery in rural Maxwell.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. n Thursday at the First United Methodist Church with the family greeting 6-7:30 p.m.
The Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege is in charge of arrangements.
Linda was born April 16, 1947, in Rockingham, Va., to Ivan F. and Mildred (Green) Sandridge.
On Jan. 11, 1969, Linda married Ray Brock, Jr. He preceded her in death on Dec. 30, 2001.
Survivors include her daughters, Victoria (Tory) Brock of Lexington and Tammy Bojorquez of Bertrand; and nine grandchildren.
Published by Kearney Hub on Mar. 21, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
24
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
First United Methodist Church
NE
Mar
25
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
First United Methodist Church
Lexington, NE
Mar
25
Interment
2:00p.m.
Fort McPherson National Cemetery
rural Maxwell, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home - Holdrege
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home - Holdrege.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.