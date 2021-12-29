NEBRASKA CITY - Linda L. Brott, 73, of Nebraska City died Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, at her home.
Memorial services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at Gude Mortuary in Nebraska City.
Inurnment will be at a later date at Kearney Cemetery.
--
Linda was born Sept. 12, 1948, in Stapleton, the daughter of Ollie Lynn and Lauretta Mae (McClain) Valentine. She attended school and graduated from the Kearney High School with the class of 1966. Linda worked for some 32 years for the Ambassador Group in Nebraska City in the office. She was a member of the Eagles Auxiliary and enjoyed reading, needlework, sewing, baking and the company of her cats, family and friends.
Survivors include her daughters, Carrie Crum (Scott) of Nebraska City, Shelia Sanford (Kevin) of Minden and Shaun Brott (Kiley) of North Platte; five grandchildren, Daniel Sanford (Emma), Jared Sanford (Madison), Levi Brott (Shelby), Aston Crum and Emily Brott; her mother, Lauretta Valentine of Kearney; sisters, Joy Slaughter (David) and Jerri Valentine, all of Kearney, and Jackie Hays (David) of The Villages, Fla.; special friend Irvin "Brub" Dixon of Nebraska City; along with other family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father in October 2018.
Memorials may be given to PAWS-itive Partners Humane Society in North Platte.
Visit gudefuneralhomes.com
to leave condolences
Published by Kearney Hub on Dec. 29, 2021.