Linda Dey

Gresham resident, 74

KEARNEY - Linda (Bailey) Dey, 74, of Kearney died Saturday, March 26, 2022, at CountryHouse Residence in Kearney.

Linda has chosen cremation so there will be no viewing, however her family will greet friends from 2-4 p.m. on Saturday at Metz Mortuary in York.

Graveside service will follow at 4:45 p.m. Saturday in Cedar Lawn Cemetery at Gresham.

Metz Mortuary in York is handling arrangements.

Linda was born to Reuben and Erma (Murphy) Bailey on Feb. 3, 1948, and graduated from McCool Junction High School in 1966.

She married Jim Dey on Nov. 10, 1968, in York. To this union two children were born, John and Jenny. They made their home in Gresham on the family farm and enjoyed working together for over 40 years until Jim's death in 2012. Linda was a silver director with USANA Health Sciences where she made lasting friendships. She loved attending the yearly convention in Salt Lake City and having booths set up at many fairs.

Linda was a member of the Presbyterian Church in Gresham for over 40 years where she was a Sunday school teacher. She was a wonderful cook (Runzas were her specialty) and took great pride in her beautiful flower beds and home. She enjoyed traveling, anything Elvis, and spending time with her kids and grand dogs.

Survivors include her son John and wife Kerri of Grand Island; daughter Jenny and husband Nathan Leitner of Loveland, Colo.; brother Darrel Bailey and wife Donna of McCool Junction; nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband Jim; parents; sisters Marilyn Reasland and Barbara Clark.

Special thanks to CountryHouse Residence in Kearney and AseraCare Hospice in Kearney for taking such good care of Mom.

Memorials may be directed to her family for later designation.

