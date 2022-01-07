Menu
Linda Guernsey
FUNERAL HOME
Govier Bros. Mortuary & Crematory, Arnold FH & Mullen FH
542 South 9th Ave.
Broken Bow, NE
BROKEN BOW - Linda Guernsey, 75, of Broken Bow died Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, at her home.
Services are 10:30 a.m. Monday at Evangelical Free Church in Broken Bow with the Rev. Tim Peterson officiating.
Burial will follow in Broken Bow Cemetery. Visitation will be 1-6 p.m. Sunday with family greeting 4-6 p.m. at Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow.
She married 'LeRoy.' He preceded her in death.
Linda is survived by her children, Rhonda Winchester of Kearney, Terry Guernsey of Lincoln, John Guernsey of Pickrell, Lorie Saathoff of Waverly and Chad Guernsey of Burwell; 20 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
Published by Kearney Hub on Jan. 7, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
9
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Govier Bros. Mortuary & Crematory, Arnold FH & Mullen FH
542 South 9th Ave., Broken Bow, NE
Jan
10
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Evangelical Free Church
Broken Bow, NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Her kind heart and warm smiled will be missed.
Christine Hilburn
Friend
January 10, 2022
Your old classmate
Marilyn Elliston
January 10, 2022
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always. thank you for all the fun times Aunt Linda
jerry budd
Family
January 10, 2022
My deepest condolences to family. Linda was such a joy to work with. She is greatly missed.
Phil Larson
Coworker
January 10, 2022
Our deepest sympathy to family. Linda was a very special lady and enjoyed her acquaintance over the years. Keeping you in our thoughts and prayers.
Louie & Janet Myers
Janet Myers
Friend
January 10, 2022
My most heartfelt condolences you, Linda's family. Linda and I grew up together in Pierre, SD. We attended school together from 1st to graduation from Riggs High School in Pierre (PHS Class of '64). I have many memories of her and our Brownie troop (Her Mom Ellen was our leader in grade school.) and on into Girl Scouts. There were 7 or 8 of us that stayed together as a troop through all those years. The summer after graduation our last hooray as a troop was a camping trip to the Black Hills and it rained cats and dogs!!! I was a lifeguard in the summers with your Uncle Robert "Chomp" and Ruthie was a year ahead of Linda and me. Once we graduated, we all went our separate ways and lost touch. I am so sorry for your loss. My prayers are with your family.
Ann (Brady) Briscoe
Friend
January 9, 2022
Linda and I shared several meals together and of course laughter and both our love for crocheting was included. She was a very special friend!
Geri Johnson
Friend
January 9, 2022
Kids, i am so sorry to hear of the passing of Linda. Your family has been a part of my life since you were children in Bayard IA. Your dad and mom came to our house a lot and we exchanged meals. I was excited when I found out you were in Lillian and then lived across the street from my mom on 5th and G in Broken Bow. Know my thoughts are with you as well as my love and prayers. I will be at the services in spirit, but with covid in the air, I worry about my health. Linda and I are the same age, so I guess I'm protecting me The memories we share will always keep Leroy AND Linda in my heart!
Deanne (Tolen, King) Loehr
Friend
January 8, 2022
Sincere sympathy to Linda's entire family. It is hard to realize the loss of the last of the three Lewis kids my sister Marilyn (Thomas) Elliston and I knew from McKinley through T.F. Riggs High School in Pierre, SD. I was in the same class as Ruth and Marilyn was in the same class as Linda and were good friends and Girl Scouts together. She leaves a wonderful family to remember her. May her memory be a blessing.
Julianne Thomas
Friend
January 8, 2022
Sorry for your loss to a good aunt they will keep you in our prayers Tonja
tonja oberle
Family
January 7, 2022
Linda will surely be missed as we had good times with our coffee group and former BD employees.
Jeanne Myer
Friend
January 7, 2022
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. So sorry to hear this John.
Kendra Wolph
Coworker
January 7, 2022
Brenda Schnase
Coworker
January 6, 2022
Our sympathies to your family !!! Keeping you in our prayers !!!
Mark & Robin Christen
Friend
January 6, 2022
So sorry family. I loved your mom.
Don Cunningham
January 6, 2022
So sorry for your loss. Linda was truly an amazing lady. I will be keeping your family in my prayers through this difficult time.
Ann Scott
Friend
January 6, 2022
Sincere sympathy to Linda’s family. My family, the Black’s, lived next door to the Lewis family in Pierre, South Dakota. We moved from Pierre in 1966. My sister, Sharon & brother Jerry attended school with Linda & Ruthie. Great memories of those years. Prayers for comfort.
Carolyn Giggers
Friend
January 6, 2022
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Richard Luedtke
Coworker
January 6, 2022
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Tom and Donna Peters
January 6, 2022
We are so sorry to hear of your loss, she will be missed . Please accept our sincere condolences. Cindel & Shelby
Cindel Hamilton
Friend
January 6, 2022
Hugs & prayers to all... can’t help but smile when thinking... her unique giggly laugh is a memory that comes to mind.. may your memories never fade.. Don & June White
Don & June White
Friend
January 6, 2022
Lorie & family -
Praying for you during this difficult time. I’ll never forget your mom adding my dad to her Church’s prayer requests even though I had never met your mom nor had she ever met my dad. Just shows her kindness & love for her faith, family & friends. May she Rest In Peace with your dad.
Steph Miller
Friend
January 6, 2022
Prayers for all the family
Karen and Don Hendrickson
Acquaintance
January 6, 2022
Deanne (Tolen, King) Loehr
Friend
January 6, 2022
