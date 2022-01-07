BROKEN BOW - Linda Guernsey, 75, of Broken Bow died Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, at her home.
Services are 10:30 a.m. Monday at Evangelical Free Church in Broken Bow with the Rev. Tim Peterson officiating.
Burial will follow in Broken Bow Cemetery. Visitation will be 1-6 p.m. Sunday with family greeting 4-6 p.m. at Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow.
She married 'LeRoy.' He preceded her in death.
Linda is survived by her children, Rhonda Winchester of Kearney, Terry Guernsey of Lincoln, John Guernsey of Pickrell, Lorie Saathoff of Waverly and Chad Guernsey of Burwell; 20 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
Published by Kearney Hub on Jan. 7, 2022.