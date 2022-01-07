My most heartfelt condolences you, Linda's family. Linda and I grew up together in Pierre, SD. We attended school together from 1st to graduation from Riggs High School in Pierre (PHS Class of '64). I have many memories of her and our Brownie troop (Her Mom Ellen was our leader in grade school.) and on into Girl Scouts. There were 7 or 8 of us that stayed together as a troop through all those years. The summer after graduation our last hooray as a troop was a camping trip to the Black Hills and it rained cats and dogs!!! I was a lifeguard in the summers with your Uncle Robert "Chomp" and Ruthie was a year ahead of Linda and me. Once we graduated, we all went our separate ways and lost touch. I am so sorry for your loss. My prayers are with your family.

Ann (Brady) Briscoe Friend January 9, 2022