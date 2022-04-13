KEARNEY - Linda L. Heapy, 73, of Litchfield died Monday, April 11, 2022, at CountryHouse Residence in Kearney.
Funeral services will be 10 a.m., Saturday at Faith Lutheran Church in Hazard with the Rev. Dean Hanson officiating.
Burial will follow at Litchfield Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at Faith Lutheran Church.
Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.
Published by Kearney Hub on Apr. 13, 2022.