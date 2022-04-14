Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Kearney Hub
Kearney Hub Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Linda Heapy
FUNERAL HOME
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home
2421 Ave. A
Kearney, NE
KEARNEY - Linda L. Heapy, 73, of Litchfield died Monday, April 11, 2022, at CountryHouse Residence in Kearney.
Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Faith Lutheran Church in Hazard with the Rev. Dean Hanson officiating.
Burial will follow at Litchfield Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at Faith Lutheran Church.
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.
--
Linda Louise (Japp) Heapy was born to August William Japp and Meta Lillian (Krus) Japp on Aug. 5, 1948, at St. Francis Hospital in Grand Island. She attended grade school at Zion Worms School and high school at Palmer High School. Her parents raised her on a farm near Worms.
Linda married David Allen Heapy on July 3, 1966, at Worms in Zion Lutheran Church. She moved to Litchfield and joined him on the Heapy family farm. David farmed with his parents, Raymon and Mary Alice Heapy north of Litchfield. David and Linda were blessed with their four children. Their family of six lived on the farm for the next 55 plus years. David and Linda's family grew with spouses and grandchildren.
Survivors include her husband, David of Litchfield; son, Greg Heapy of Litchfield; son, Curtis (Maria) Heapy of Curtis and their children, Raeann, Samuel and Stella; son, Steven (Dawn) Heapy of Litchfield and their children, Michael, Faith and Jacob; their only daughter, Janel (Heapy) Lange of Elm Creek and her daughters, Elizabeth and Abigail.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents, August and Meta Japp; her in-laws, Raymon and Mary Alice Heapy; brother-in-law, Loren Hackbart and a sister-in-law, Eldonna Small.
Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.
Visit hlmkfuneral.com to leave condolences.
Published by Kearney Hub on Apr. 14, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.