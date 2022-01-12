Menu
Linda G. King
1943 - 2022
BORN
1943
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Craig Funeral Home - Minden
336 N. Nebraska Ave.
Minden, NE
MINDEN - Linda G. King, 78, of Minden died Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at Bethany Home in Minden.
Celebration of life services will be 1:30 p.m. Friday at Craig Funeral Home in Minden with interment following at Kearney Cemetery. The family requests those in attendance to please wear face masks.
Craig Funeral Home in Minden is in charge of arrangements.
Linda Gaylene King was born June 15, 1943, in Omaha to Mathilte "Tillie" Harms Robinson.
Survivors include her two nieces, Melinda Ratzlaff and Carol Coffer.
Published by Kearney Hub on Jan. 12, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
14
Celebration of Life
1:30p.m.
Craig Funeral Home - Minden
336 N. Nebraska Ave., Minden, NE
