MINDEN - Linda G. King, 78, of Minden died Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at Bethany Home in Minden.

Celebration of life services will be 1:30 p.m. Friday at Craig Funeral Home in Minden with interment following at Kearney Cemetery. The family requests those in attendance to please wear face masks.

Craig Funeral Home in Minden is in charge of arrangements.

Linda Gaylene King was born June 15, 1943, in Omaha to Mathilte "Tillie" Harms Robinson.

Survivors include her two nieces, Melinda Ratzlaff and Carol Coffer.

Published by Kearney Hub on Jan. 12, 2022.