MINDEN - Linda G. King, 78, of Minden died Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at Bethany Home in Minden.
Celebration of life services will be 1:30 p.m. Friday at Craig Funeral Home in Minden with interment following at Kearney Cemetery. The family requests those in attendance to please wear face masks.
Craig Funeral Home in Minden is in charge of the arrangements.
Linda Gaylene King was born June 15, 1943, in Omaha, to Mathilte "Tillie" Harms Robinson. On Feb. 5, 1944, she was lovingly adopted by her parents William B. and Gail (Thomas) King. She was raised in Elm Creek and later moved to Kearney where she attended Kearney Public Schools.
Linda was employed in housekeeping for Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney. She enjoyed church, Bible studies, reading her Bible, devotions and other books. She also loved going to movies, watching movies and game shows, shopping, and bingo. Most dearest to her was the time she spent with her friends. Linda also loved ice cream!
Survivors include her two nieces, Melinda Ratzlaff and Carol Coffer; special friends, Galyn and Terri Lind, Dani Hemmer and Dayna Phillips; along with her WEL-Life family and in recent years her Bethany Home family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and one brother.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Linda's honor are kindly suggested to Bethany Home in Minden, WEL-Life in Kearney or to the donor's choice.
Published by Kearney Hub on Jan. 13, 2022.