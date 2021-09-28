HOLDREGE - Linda Clair (Boggs) Maaske, 81, died Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at Phelps Memorial Health Center in Holdrege.

A funeral service will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Elwood with the Rev. Dan Wiese officiating.

A private family interment will be prior to the service at Robb Cemetery in rural Gosper County.

Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Wednesday with family greeting friends 6-7:30 p.m. at Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege.

Linda was born July 2, 1940, at Lexington to Darrel and Clara (Jolliffe) Boggs.

She married Wayne Maaske on Dec. 7, 1963, at the Berean Fundamentalist Church in Lexington.

Survivors include her husband, Wayne; her children, Matthew Maaske of Elwood and Lisa Snider of Smithfield; her sister, Darla Bye of Overton; and three grandchildren.

