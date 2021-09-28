Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Kearney Hub
Kearney Hub Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Linda Clair Maaske
FUNERAL HOME
Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home - Holdrege
401 Burlington Street
Holdrege, NE
HOLDREGE - Linda Clair (Boggs) Maaske, 81, died Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at Phelps Memorial Health Center in Holdrege.
A funeral service will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Elwood with the Rev. Dan Wiese officiating.
A private family interment will be prior to the service at Robb Cemetery in rural Gosper County.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Wednesday with family greeting friends 6-7:30 p.m. at Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege.
Linda was born July 2, 1940, at Lexington to Darrel and Clara (Jolliffe) Boggs.
She married Wayne Maaske on Dec. 7, 1963, at the Berean Fundamentalist Church in Lexington.
Survivors include her husband, Wayne; her children, Matthew Maaske of Elwood and Lisa Snider of Smithfield; her sister, Darla Bye of Overton; and three grandchildren.
Published by Kearney Hub on Sep. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
29
Viewing
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home - Holdrege
401 Burlington Street, Holdrege, NE
Sep
29
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 7:30p.m.
Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home - Holdrege
401 Burlington Street, Holdrege, NE
Sep
30
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Elwood
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home - Holdrege
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home - Holdrege.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.