Linda Stattler
1956 - 2020
BORN
1956
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home - Holdrege
401 Burlington Street
Holdrege, NE
HOLDREGE - Linda Sue Stattler, 64, of rural Holdrege died unexpectedly Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at Phelps Memorial Health Center in Holdrege.
A celebration of life open house and time of sharing will be 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege. Time of sharing will begin at 2 p.m. and will be livestreamed at the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Homes Facebook page. Face coverings will be required by those in attendance.
Memorial book signing will be 4-7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Face coverings will be required for those entering the building.
Linda was born March 19, 1956, at Red Oak, Iowa, to Earl and Yvonne (Rudig) Richards.
Linda was married to Dennis Fichter. She later married Tim Stattler on July 9, 1997.
Survivors include her husband, Tim Stattler of rural Holdrege; daughters, Lisa Clark of Council Bluffs, Iowa, Allison Schepker of Holdrege and Liz Isaacson of Belleville, Kansas; son, Trevor Stattler of Hastings; sister, Susan Davis of Odessa; brothers, Mike Richards of Elliott, Iowa, and Max Richards of Broken Bow; 13 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Published by Kearney Hub on Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
11
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home - Holdrege
401 Burlington Street, Holdrege, NE
Dec
12
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m. - 2:00p.m.
Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home - Holdrege
401 Burlington Street, Holdrege, NE
Dec
12
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home -- will be livestreamed at the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Homes Facebook page.
401 Burlington Street, Holdrege, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home - Holdrege
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Linda was the kindest hearted person I have ever known. I will miss her greatly. Deepest sympathy to her family.
Cindy Ruhs
December 4, 2020
Linda was a great person, she will be greatly missed!
Cheryl Carbaugh
November 30, 2020
Heart broken at Linda's passing. Deepest sympathies.
Sheila Rudig Dreiger
November 30, 2020
