HOLDREGE - Linda Sue Stattler, 64, of rural Holdrege died unexpectedly Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at Phelps Memorial Health Center in Holdrege.

A celebration of life open house and time of sharing will be 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege. Time of sharing will begin at 2 p.m. and will be livestreamed at the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Homes Facebook page. Face coverings will be required by those in attendance.

Memorial book signing will be 4-7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Face coverings will be required for those entering the building.

Linda was born March 19, 1956, at Red Oak, Iowa, to Earl and Yvonne (Rudig) Richards.

Linda was married to Dennis Fichter. She later married Tim Stattler on July 9, 1997.

Survivors include her husband, Tim Stattler of rural Holdrege; daughters, Lisa Clark of Council Bluffs, Iowa, Allison Schepker of Holdrege and Liz Isaacson of Belleville, Kansas; son, Trevor Stattler of Hastings; sister, Susan Davis of Odessa; brothers, Mike Richards of Elliott, Iowa, and Max Richards of Broken Bow; 13 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Published by Kearney Hub on Dec. 7, 2020.