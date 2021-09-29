Menu
Linda Lou Swenson
FUNERAL HOME
Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home - Holdrege
401 Burlington Street
Holdrege, NE
LINCOLN - Linda Lou Swenson, 74, of Holdrege died Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at Bryan Medical Center in Lincoln.
Funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege with the Revs. Tim Swenson and Jeff Kimberly officiating.
Interment will follow at Prairie Home Cemetery in Holdrege.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Friday with family greeting friends 6-7:30 p.m. at the funeral home .
Linda was born at Red Cloud on July 31, 1947, to Emil and Ada (Smith) Sidlo.
On July 3, 1968, Linda married John Swenson.
Survivors include her husband, John of Holdrege; children, Tim Swenson of Lander, Wyoming, Tammy DiFabritus of Cozad and Tracy Kimberly of Superior; brothers, Sonny Sidlo, Jerry Sidlo and Ron Sidlo; sisters, Judy Coaly, Patty Shumate and Ramona Sidlo Andrew; eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Published by Kearney Hub on Sep. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
1
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home
401 Burlington Street, Holdrege, NE
Oct
1
Service
6:00p.m. - 7:30p.m.
Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home
401 Burlington Street, Holdrege, NE
Oct
2
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home
401 Burlington Street, Holdrege, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home - Holdrege
