It is always difficult to say goodbye to someone we love and cherish. Family and friends must say goodbye to their beloved Lindsey Ann Penrod "Linard" of Omaha, who passed away at the age of 36 from this life on Oct. 1, 2021, surrounded by her family at the Clarkson Tower at Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha. Lindsey was born Dec 15, 1984, in Holdrege.
Lindsey attended Millard South High School. In recent months, Lindsey proved to herself and to the world that you can accomplish anything that is put in front of you by completing courses to receive her certification as a CNA. Lindsey is well known at making the most of everyday opportunities. She enjoyed traveling and attending live music concerts. Every year for her birthday, Lindsey would schedule an art painting class to express the beauty of life. She cherished family and friends and was relentless in spending time going to her children's sporting events, time at the lake with her sister, and passionately watching Husker football games. Lindsey is a hero to many as she was able to donate her organs to give others an opportunity to live a life to the fullest.
Survivors include her father, Mark Penrod; mother, Virgina Penrod Gomez (Bert Gomez); sister, Kelsey Penrod (David Gaines); children, Jordan Penrod, Mercadese Bronstad, Jerzey Bronstad, Colter Bronstad Jr.; her love, Daniel Richardson (fiancé); grandson, Braxton Lamer; nephew, Taelyn Turner; and niece, Kendyl Gaines.
Preceded in death by niece, Maliha Gavillan; ex-husband, Colter Bronstad; maternal/paternal grandparents; uncle; cousin.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. today at the West Center Chapel, followed by time of sharing at 7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Penrod Children's Education Fund.
To view a live broadcast of the visitation and time of sharing, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com
and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.
Published by Kearney Hub on Oct. 5, 2021.