KEARNEY - Lois L. Coons, 86, of Callaway died Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at Kearney Regional Medical Center.

A celebration of life service will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Callaway United Methodist Church with the Rev. Shanon Williams officiating. The casket will be closed.

Interment will be in Rose Hill Cemetery at Callaway.

Timm-Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Callaway is in charge of arrangements.

She was born on Oct. 26, 1934, in North Platte to Edward "Ted" and Olive (Keller) Smith.

She married John W. Hughbanks on Oct. 25, 1952. He preceded her in death on Feb. 7, 1975. She married Gerald D. Coons in October 1980. Gerald preceded her in death in June 1988.

Survivors include her children, James Hughbanks, Richard Hughbanks, Janine Ferrier, Janet Schaad, Cindy Folds and Johnny Hughbanks; one sister, Beverly Bailey; one brother, Gary Smith; seven grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.



Published by Kearney Hub on Sep. 21, 2021.