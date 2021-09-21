Menu
Lois L. Coons
FUNERAL HOME
Timm-Reynolds-Love Funeral Home - Callaway
107 W. Pacific St
Callaway, NE
KEARNEY - Lois L. Coons, 86, of Callaway died Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at Kearney Regional Medical Center.
A celebration of life service will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Callaway United Methodist Church with the Rev. Shanon Williams officiating. The casket will be closed.
Interment will be in Rose Hill Cemetery at Callaway.
Timm-Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Callaway is in charge of arrangements.
She was born on Oct. 26, 1934, in North Platte to Edward "Ted" and Olive (Keller) Smith.
She married John W. Hughbanks on Oct. 25, 1952. He preceded her in death on Feb. 7, 1975. She married Gerald D. Coons in October 1980. Gerald preceded her in death in June 1988.
Survivors include her children, James Hughbanks, Richard Hughbanks, Janine Ferrier, Janet Schaad, Cindy Folds and Johnny Hughbanks; one sister, Beverly Bailey; one brother, Gary Smith; seven grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.
Published by Kearney Hub on Sep. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
23
Celebration of Life
10:30a.m.
Callaway United Methodist Church
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Timm-Reynolds-Love Funeral Home - Callaway
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sending my deepest sympathy to the Hughbanks siblings from a classmate from Lexington class of '75
Patti Cochrane
Classmate
September 21, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person. Your mom had the most beautiful smile. We will love you and miss you always.
Susan Smith
Family
September 21, 2021
Love, Mark and Susan Smith
September 21, 2021
Will miss her smile, Love you Aunt Lois
Mark Smith
Family
September 21, 2021
