Lois Rae Derman
KEARNEY - Lois Rae Derman, 89, of Axtell, formerly of the Sargent area, died Saturday, March 6, 2021, at Mount Carmel Home in Kearney.
Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Friday at Mount Hope Cemetery at Sargent with Don Schauda officiating.
Visitation will be 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday at Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow.
Lois was born Nov. 3, 1931, in Omaha to Oscar and Beatrice Van Ostrand.
In 1966, Lois married Marlyn Lee Derman. He preceded her in death.
Survivors include her sons, Bill Derman of Axtell, Mark Derman of Martell and Jerry Derman of Fargo, North Dakota; and sister, Bernice Derman of Fort Collins, Colorado.
Published by Kearney Hub on Mar. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
11
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 6:00p.m.
Govier Bros. Mortuary & Crematory, Arnold FH & Mullen FH
542 South 9th Ave., Broken Bow, NE
Mar
12
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Mt. Hope Cemetery
Sargent, NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
