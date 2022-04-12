KEARNEY - Lois M. McInturf, 76, of Kearney died Sunday, April 10, 2022, at her home surrounded by family.
Memorial services will be 12 p.m. Saturday at Cornerstone Berean Church with the Rev. Kelly Larsen officiating.
Prior inurnment will be at 10:45 a.m. Saturday at Kearney Cemetery.
The family will receive friends 5-7 p.m. Friday at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney.
O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services.
--
Lois was born Jan. 16, 1946, in Smith Center, Kan., to Leonard and Leta (Howell) Kindler. She was raised in Alma and received her education from Alma High School, graduating with the class of 1965.
On Feb. 19, 1966, Lois married Richard W. McInturf in Alma. For most of her working years, she was in the human resource and receiving departments for Sears and JC Penney's.
Lois was a longtime member of Cornerstone Berean Church. She was active in Awana and several other committees in her previous church memberships. Lois and Dick were involved in the founding of Berean Bible Church in Grand Island. She also enjoyed playing cards and planting flowers. Lois was very proud of all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and loved to attend all of their activities.
Survivors include her husband, Richard McInturf of Kearney; children, Jayce (Patrick) Lux of Kearney, Misty (Scott) Flyr of Columbus and Derek (Stephanie) McInturf of Grand Island; grandchildren, Amanda (Jared) Roth, Joshua (Karen) Lux, Christopher (Regen) Lux, Dylan McInturf, Jackson McInturf, Alec Flyr, Kiara McInturf, Colin Flyr; great-grandchildren, Leroy, Naomi, Katelynn, Keegan, Keona, Kaden and Reiner; sister, Lorrine Middagh of Lincoln; brother, Marvin (Beverly) Kindler of Oxford; sisters-in-law, Beverly Kindler of Alma, Susie Peterson of Orleans and Phylis McInturf of Oxford.
Lois was preceded in death by her parents; brothers Roger, Wayne and Robert Kindler; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Elmer and Dorothy McInturf; and brothers-in-law, Eugene Middagh, Ed McInturf and Gary Peterson.
Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.
Visit osrfh.com
to leave condolences.
Published by Kearney Hub on Apr. 12, 2022.