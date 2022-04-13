Menu
Lois McInturf
FUNERAL HOME
O'Brien-Straatmann-Redinger Funeral Home
4115 Ave. N
Kearney, NE
KEARNEY - Lois M. McInturf, 76, of Kearney died Sunday, April 10, 2022, at her home surrounded by family.
Memorial services will be noon Saturday at Cornerstone Berean Church with the Rev. Kelly Larsen officiating.
Prior inurnment will be at 10:45 a.m. Saturday at Kearney Cemetery.
Family will receive friends 5-7 p.m. Friday at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney.
Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.
Visit osrfh.com to leave condolences.
Published by Kearney Hub on Apr. 13, 2022.
Funeral services provided by:
O'Brien-Straatmann-Redinger Funeral Home
