Lois McInturf
FUNERAL HOME
O'Brien-Straatmann-Redinger Funeral Home
4115 Ave. N
Kearney, NE
UPCOMING SERVICE
Calling hours
Apr, 15 2022
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
O'Brien-Straatmann-Redinger Funeral Home
KEARNEY - Lois M. McInturf, 76, of Kearney died Sunday, April 10, 2022, at her home surrounded by family.
Memorial services will be noon Saturday at Cornerstone Berean Church with the Rev. Kelly Larsen officiating.
Prior inurnment will be 10:45 a.m. Saturday at Kearney Cemetery.
The family will receive friends 5-7 p.m. Friday at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney.
Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.
Visit osrfh.com to leave condolences.
Published by Kearney Hub on Apr. 14, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
15
Calling hours
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
O'Brien-Straatmann-Redinger Funeral Home
4115 Ave. N P.O. Box 2344, Kearney, NE
Apr
16
Memorial service
12:00p.m.
Cornerstone Berean Church
NE
Apr
16
Inurnment
10:45a.m.
Kearney Cemetery
NE
Funeral services provided by:
O'Brien-Straatmann-Redinger Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dick, Derek & the McInturf family...so sorry to hear of the passing of such a wonderful person as Lois.
Timothy Pepper
April 13, 2022
