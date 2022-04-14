KEARNEY - Lois M. McInturf, 76, of Kearney died Sunday, April 10, 2022, at her home surrounded by family.
Memorial services will be noon Saturday at Cornerstone Berean Church with the Rev. Kelly Larsen officiating.
Prior inurnment will be 10:45 a.m. Saturday at Kearney Cemetery.
The family will receive friends 5-7 p.m. Friday at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney.
Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.
Published by Kearney Hub on Apr. 14, 2022.