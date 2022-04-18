GOTHENBURG - Lois M. Royle, 84, of Lexington passed away Monday, April 11, 2022 at the Stone Hearth Estates in Gothenburg.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Lexington with the Rev. Rob Kuefner officiating. The service will be livestreamed via the church website.

Interment will be in the Greenwood Cemetery at Lexington.

Lois born Feb. 13, 1938, in Norfolk, Neb., to Ernest and Vera (Kemper) Ramm.

She married Milan B. Royle on July 1, 1956, at Faith Lutheran Church in Hazard.

Survivors include her son, Ken of Lincoln; daughter, Julie Stauffer of Elm Creek; and three grandchildren.

Published by Kearney Hub on Apr. 18, 2022.