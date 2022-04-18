Menu
Lois M. Royle
GOTHENBURG - Lois M. Royle, 84, of Lexington passed away Monday, April 11, 2022 at the Stone Hearth Estates in Gothenburg.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Lexington with the Rev. Rob Kuefner officiating. The service will be livestreamed via the church website.
Interment will be in the Greenwood Cemetery at Lexington.
Lois born Feb. 13, 1938, in Norfolk, Neb., to Ernest and Vera (Kemper) Ramm.
She married Milan B. Royle on July 1, 1956, at Faith Lutheran Church in Hazard.
Survivors include her son, Ken of Lincoln; daughter, Julie Stauffer of Elm Creek; and three grandchildren.
Published by Kearney Hub on Apr. 18, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
21
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home - Lexington
106 West 8th Street, Lexington, NE
Apr
22
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Trinity Lutheran Church
Lexington, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home - Lexington
My Condolences for all Lois M Royle Family. And praying God's grace brings comfort and healing to your soul during this difficult time.
Margarita Johnson
Significant_other
April 13, 2022
It was an honor to take care of her while she was at Stone Hearth Estates
Jessica Rodriguez
Friend
April 13, 2022
