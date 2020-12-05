Menu
Search
Menu
Kearney Hub
Kearney Hub HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Lois Willoughby
1930 - 2020
BORN
August 31, 1930
DIED
December 3, 2020
OMAHA - Lois Lucile Willoughby, 90, of Omaha, formerly of Mason City, died Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, in Omaha.

A family service will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Baptist Church in Mason City with the Rev. Scott Harvey officiating. Burial will be at Mason City Cemetery.

Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Tuesday at the church. Govier Brothers Mortuary is in charge of arrangements and directed health measures will be followed.

Lois was born Aug. 31, 1930, to Marius and Lydia (Cegavske) Nelson at Mason City.

On Feb. 24, 1952, Lois married Dean Willoughby. He preceded her in death.

Survivors include her children, Janet Tschudin, John Willoughby and JoAnn Schuster; 11 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Kearney Hub on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
8
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Baptist Church
, Mason City, Nebraska
Dec
9
Service
10:30a.m.
Baptist Church
, Mason City, Nebraska
Funeral services provided by:
Govier Brothers Mortuary & Crematory
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
2 Entries
Sending my sympathies to all of the Willoughby family. Lois was such a wonderful lady. Thinking of you all.
Beth (McCulley) Scherbing
Friend
December 4, 2020
Was saddened to see of Lois’s passing. There has never been a more thoughtful person. I thoroughly enjoyed our visits in and out of the shop.
Rita/Jerry Rosentreader
Friend
December 4, 2020