OMAHA - Lois Lucile Willoughby, 90, of Omaha, formerly of Mason City, died Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, while residing in Omaha.
Updated funeral service is 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Baptist Church in Mason City with the Rev. Scott Harvey officiating. The services will be livestreamed at www.govierbrothers.com.
Burial will be at the Mason City Cemetery.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Tuesday at the church in Mason City.
Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Mason City or the Raining Season Orphanage in Sierra Leone, Africa.
An online guest book may be signed at www.govierbrothers.com.
Published by Kearney Hub on Dec. 7, 2020.