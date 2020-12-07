Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Kearney Hub
Kearney Hub Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Lois Willoughby
FUNERAL HOME
Govier Bros. Mortuary & Crematory, Arnold FH & Mullen FH
542 South 9th Ave.
Broken Bow, NE
OMAHA - Lois Lucile Willoughby, 90, of Omaha, formerly of Mason City, died Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, while residing in Omaha.
Updated funeral service is 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Baptist Church in Mason City with the Rev. Scott Harvey officiating. The services will be livestreamed at www.govierbrothers.com. Burial will be at the Mason City Cemetery.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Tuesday at the church in Mason City.
Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Mason City or the Raining Season Orphanage in Sierra Leone, Africa.
An online guest book may be signed at www.govierbrothers.com.
Published by Kearney Hub on Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
8
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Baptist Church of Mason City
Mason City, NE
Dec
9
Service
10:30a.m.
Baptist Church
Mason City, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Govier Bros. Mortuary & Crematory, Arnold FH & Mullen FH
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Govier Bros. Mortuary & Crematory, Arnold FH & Mullen FH Arnold Funeral Home and Mullen Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
9 Entries
We had the privilege to know Lois through her daughter Jo and son-in-law Clarence. She was a generous and loving mother and grandmother. She brought a great deal of joy to her family, and she will be greatly missed.
Linda & Acie Bettinger
Acquaintance
December 9, 2020
Michelle Tschudin
December 8, 2020
Although I never met Lois, I know her wonderful daughter Jo and grand-daughters Brittany and Jess. I know them to all be loving, caring people and I am sure the apples did not fall far from the tree. I know she will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Find joy in each other during this difficult time.
Kim Waswick
Acquaintance
December 8, 2020
Lois was such a sweet person. We so enjoyed knowing her, especially as a member of our women´s ministry at Second Baptist Church in Lincoln. She was a faithful member and loved her Lord Jesus. She lived her faith.
Sue Pudwill
December 8, 2020
Janet, John, and JoAnn---Many great memories of your mom, also your dad. They will be long remembered. Your mom taught my Sunday School class for several years. Remember getting corn many summers and so many activities. They both made Mason City a better place. Remember walking beans and painting the barn so many years ago on the place by the Muddy.

Peace and Joy to the entire family,

Ron Cox
Ron Cox
Neighbor
December 7, 2020
Rosemary Wagner Hunt
Family
December 7, 2020
L Loved by family
O Organizer
I Instructor
S Scholarly

W Wisdom shared
I Imaginative
L Laughter heard
L Looked to Jesus
O Obedient to God
U Understood
G Godly woman
H Honored
B Beautiful smile
Y Yielded to prayer

Loved so much. Reunited with family gone before. I still remember her laugh, and her kindness.
Mona Ramos Afable
Family
December 7, 2020
Sending my sympathies to all of the Willoughby family. Lois was such a wonderful lady. Thinking of you all.
Beth (McCulley) Scherbing
Friend
December 4, 2020
Was saddened to see of Lois’s passing. There has never been a more thoughtful person. I thoroughly enjoyed our visits in and out of the shop.
Rita/Jerry Rosentreader
Friend
December 4, 2020
Showing 1 - 9 of 9 results