LINCOLN - Lora Leigh Bonsall, 52, of Burwell died Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, after a short illness, not related to COVID-19, at Bryan Medical Center West Campus in Lincoln.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at United Methodist Church in Burwell.

Burial will be at Cottonwood Cemetery in Burwell with the Revs. Serene Samuel and Bob Gannon officiating.

Visitation will be one hour before the service at the church.

--

Lora Leigh Bonsall was born Sept. 29, 1969, in Burwell to Dennis and DeeDii (Edythe Chaffin) Bonsall of Burwell. She was raised on the family ranch north of Burwell.

Lora was 4 years old when she contracted Reyes syndrome, which left her with a lifetime of neurological disabilities and seizures. Lora attend grade school at Rosehill rural District No. 25 before making her home at Mosaic (Bethphage) in Axtell. During her lifetime she lived at Mosaic in Holdrege Region 5 in York, Mentor in Lincoln and finally Extended Families of Nebraska in Lincoln.

Lora liked and was involved in many church activities. She knew Jesus as her personal friend and Savior. She competed in Special Olympics as an athlete in the running, swimming and bowling events. She won many gold medals. She lit the Olympic Flame at one of Nebraska's Special Olympics opening ceremonies. But more than that she loved rodeos and her bestest horse friend Toy Sox. She was in utter delight when she could help her Uncle Bob warm up the horses at a rodeo. She was quite a flower gardener. She participated in 4-H. She was always there to help those less fortunate than herself but that does not say she could lose her temper. Family was everything to her.

Survivors include her mom, DeeDii Bonsall of Aurora; brothers and sister-in-law, Byron Bonsall of San Francisco, California, and Brady and Sherri Bonsall of Kearney; nephew and nieces, Nathan Bonsall of Chicago, Illinois, and Grace, Emma, Haley and Sara Bonsall, all of Kearney; uncles and aunts, Bob and Fran Bonsall of DeBerry, Texas, Gaines and Ellen Bonsall of Fremont, Sandie and Muriel Bonsall of Fowler, Kansas, Bub and Pam Chaffin and Don and Marylou Cain, all of Burwell; stepmom, Renaye Bonsall of Burwell; cousins and distant relatives, and care providers Lonny and Joni Hall of Lincoln.

She was preceded in death by her Dad, Dennis Bonsall; Aunt Jeanne (Chaffin) Cain; cousin Brenda Chaffin; grandparents Henry and Luella Bonsall and Leland and Marie Chaffin, all from Burwell.

Lora has now joined this group to greet future family members and friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Nebraska's Big Rodeo.





Published by Kearney Hub on Oct. 4, 2021.