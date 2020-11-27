Menu
Loretta Hays
1918 - 2020
BORN
May 6, 1918
DIED
November 23, 2020
BROKEN BOW- Loretta Irene Hays, 102, of Broken Bow died Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at Brookestone View in Broken Bow.
A family funeral service will be 1:30 p.m. Monday at the Evangelical Free Church in Broken Bow with the Rev. Tim Peterson officiating. Burial will be at the Rose Hill Cemetery in Callaway.
Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday at Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow, which will comply with the CDC and state of Nebraska health guidelines.
Loretta was born to Hester (Richardson) and James Lange on May 6, 1918.
Loretta married Claude Hays on June 22, 1939. He preceded her in death in 1995.
Survivors include her son, Dean Hays of Elkhorn; daughter, Judy Peck of Broken Bow; eight grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Published by Kearney Hub on Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
29
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Govier Brothers Mortuary & Crematory
542 South 9th Ave., Broken Bow, NE 68822
Nov
30
Funeral service
1:30p.m.
the Evangelical Free Church
, Broken Bow, Nebraska
Funeral services provided by:
Govier Brothers Mortuary & Crematory
RIP Aunt Loretta. You were a wonderful lady. Say hi to everyone in heaven a big hug will be waiting for you when you see them. Love you. Lavonne and family.
Jeri Jacobs
Family
November 26, 2020
Sorry for your loss.
Sandra Eggleston
November 25, 2020