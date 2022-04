KEARNEY - Lori Gerih, 67, of Kearney died Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022 at CHI Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney.Funeral services are 2 p.m. Tuesday at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney with the Rev. Alan Davis officiating.Interment will follow at Kearney Cemetery.Memorials are suggested to the Peterson Senior Center or to Kearney Area Animal Shelter.Visit osrfh.com to leave condolences.