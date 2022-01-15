Lori Gerih

Kearney resident, 67

KEARNEY - Lori L. Gerih, 67, of Kearney died Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, at Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney, after complications from heart surgery.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on Tuesday at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney, with Rev. Alan Davis officiating.

Interment following at Kearney Cemetery

--

Lori L. Driml was born on Dec. 12, 1954, in Alliance, Nebr., to Robert and Patricia (Armstrong) Driml. She graduated from Kearney High School in 1973, and attended Queen Anne Cosmetology School in Kearney, where she was an instructor. Over the years, she was employed by Baldwin Filters, Coleman Powermate and was a partner in Plaza Boulevard Catering. For the past ten years, she was employed by Community Action Partnership of Mid-Nebraska, which included duties at the Petersen Senior Activity Center.

She enjoyed her fur babies, crafting, baking, designing and sewing all of the costumes for Kearney Community Theatre for many years.

Survivors include her sister Kathy Secrist (John), of Holyoke, Colo.; brothers Greg (Lori) Driml (Matthew and Ryan); Brad Driml, all of Kearney; significant other Jeff Knapp of Kearney; and fur babies Miss Scarlett and Mr. Magoo.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Memorials are suggested to Petersen Senior Activity Center or Kearney Area Animal Shelter.

Visit osrfh.com to leave condolences.