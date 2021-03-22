Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Kearney Hub
Kearney Hub Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Lori Montgomery
FUNERAL HOME
O'Brien-Straatmann-Redinger Funeral Home
4115 Ave. N
Kearney, NE
KEARNEY - Lori L. Montgomery, 39, of Kearney tragically died with her son Austin and daughter Emmah on Thursday, March 18, 2021, at CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney.
Interment will follow at Armada Cemetery in Miller.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday and one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
--
Lori Lea (Wempen) Montgomery was born Jan. 14, 1982, in Kearney to Eugene Sr. and Diane (Schutt) Wempen. She was raised in Overton and received her education from Overton High School graduating in 2000. Lori has worked at Motel 6 for the past 21 years.
On Sept. 22, 2012, she married Jesse Montgomery in Minden.
Survivors include her husband, Jess Montgomery of Kearney; daughter, Hanna Montgomery of Kearney; parents, Eugene Sr. and Diane Wempen of Overton; brother, JR Wempen of Overton; sister, Katie (Jeff) Bohlen of Pleasanton; mother-in-law, Linda Montgomery of Minden; grandparents, Beverly Wempen of Overton and Darlene Montgomery of North Platte; brother-in-law, AJ Montgomery of Las Vegas; as well as many aunts, uncles and extended family and friends.
Lori was preceded in death by her grandparents, Cecil Wempen, Robert and Evelyn Schutt, Stella and Leroy Montgomery and Robert and Jeannette Powell; and father-in-law, Monty G. Montgomery.
Memorials are suggested to the family in care of O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home.
Visit osrfh.com to leave condolences online.

Published by Kearney Hub on Mar. 22, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
25
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Homes and Cremations
4115 Ave N, Kearney, NE
Funeral services provided by:
O'Brien-Straatmann-Redinger Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by O'Brien-Straatmann-Redinger Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
We are sorry to hear about your loss of Lori & your 2 grandchildren. Our heart felt condolences & prayers are with you. GOD BLESS
Chuck & Roxanna Wobbema
March 25, 2021
Sorry for your lost. Sincerely Yours, Terry Swearinger
Terry Swearinger
March 24, 2021
Sorry for your loss
Diane Schutte
March 23, 2021
lori worked for us for several years and was a wonderful young lady. Customers and coworkers all liked her as did my wife and I. She graduated with our daughter so have known her since she was a small child We send our prayers to the family
gene mcelhinny
Friend
March 23, 2021
We are sorry for your lost we will pray for you and your family. Sincerely Yours Shawn And Carmen Dubbs
Shawn And Carmen Dubbs
March 22, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results