KEARNEY - Lori L. Montgomery, 39, of Kearney tragically died with her son Austin and daughter Emmah on Thursday, March 18, 2021, at CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney.
Interment will follow at Armada Cemetery in Miller.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday and one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
--
Lori Lea (Wempen) Montgomery was born Jan. 14, 1982, in Kearney to Eugene Sr. and Diane (Schutt) Wempen. She was raised in Overton and received her education from Overton High School graduating in 2000. Lori has worked at Motel 6 for the past 21 years.
On Sept. 22, 2012, she married Jesse Montgomery in Minden.
Survivors include her husband, Jess Montgomery of Kearney; daughter, Hanna Montgomery of Kearney; parents, Eugene Sr. and Diane Wempen of Overton; brother, JR Wempen of Overton; sister, Katie (Jeff) Bohlen of Pleasanton; mother-in-law, Linda Montgomery of Minden; grandparents, Beverly Wempen of Overton and Darlene Montgomery of North Platte; brother-in-law, AJ Montgomery of Las Vegas; as well as many aunts, uncles and extended family and friends.
Lori was preceded in death by her grandparents, Cecil Wempen, Robert and Evelyn Schutt, Stella and Leroy Montgomery and Robert and Jeannette Powell; and father-in-law, Monty G. Montgomery.
Memorials are suggested to the family in care of O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home.
Published by Kearney Hub on Mar. 22, 2021.