KENESAW - Lorna L. Hartmann, 93, of Kenesaw died at her home on Sunday, April 10, 2022.Funeral services will be 11 a.m., Thursday at Lowell St. Paul Lutheran Church with the Rev. Paul Duffy officiating.Burial will follow at the Kearney Cemetery.Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., Wednesday at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home.Memorials are suggested to St. Paul Lutheran Church.Visit hlmkfuneral.com to leave condolences.