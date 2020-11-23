HASTINGS - Lorraine Marie Girch, 92, of Hastings, formerly of Arapahoe, died Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at her home in Hastings.

Private family viewing only. Graveside services will be 1 p.m. today at the Arapahoe Cemetery with Rev. Becky Saddler officiating. The service will be livestreamed on "Arapahoe FUMC" Facebook page. Wenburg Funeral Home of Arapahoe is in charge of the arrangements.

She was born June 28, 1928, on a farm north of Oxford to Albert and Sophia (Obering) Lueking.

On May 31, 1953, she married Roy (John) Girch in Oxford. He preceded her in death on May 31, 2015.

Survivors include her sister, Darlene Miller of Hastings; son, Roger Girch of Beatrice; daughter, Linda Klein of Hastings; three grandchildren; and two great-granddaughters.

Published by Kearney Hub on Nov. 23, 2020.