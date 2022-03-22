ARNOLD - Loy Nadine Kyle, 84 of Arnold died Friday, March 18, 2022, at her home in Arnold.
A graveside service and burial will be 11 a.m. on Wednesday at the Gothenburg Cemetery in Gothenburg.
A visitation will from noon to 7 p.m. today at Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow.
Loy Nadine was born Jan. 9, 1938, in Arnold to Vernon and Martha (McFadden) Patterson.
Survivors include her children Chery Bray of Arnold, Marsha Carttar of Johnson Lake, Pamela Roller, Jr of Paragould, Ark., Randal Nichelson of Beaver Crossing, and David Buesing of Dunning; along with several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren.
Published by Kearney Hub on Mar. 22, 2022.