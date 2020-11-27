LuEllen Jones

Holdrege resident, 83

HOLDREGE - LuEllen Jones, 83, of Holdrege, formerly of Minden and Oxford, died Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at Holdrege Memorial Homes.

Private memorial graveside services will be at the Minden Cemetery at a later date.

The family is honoring her wish for cremation. There will be no viewing or visitation.

Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege is in charge of arrangements.

LuEllen was born Nov. 7, 1937, in Minden to Willis H. and Sarah Maude (Crabtree) Jones.

Survivors include one sister-in-law, Maxine Jones of Holdrege; along with many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and extended family.

Published by Kearney Hub on Nov. 27, 2020.