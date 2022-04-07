Menu
Lyle Beck
KEARNEY - Lyle D. Beck, 74, of Kearney died Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at Good Samaritan Society in Kearney.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Wood River United Methodist Church.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at the church.
Burial of ashes with military rites will be 1 p.m. Monday at Wood River Cemetery.
--
He was born Feb. 14, 1948, in Kearney to Harvey and Edna (Boehm) Beck. He grew up in Wood River and received his education at Wood River Public Schools. He entered the U.S. Navy on Feb. 16, 1968, and served during the Vietnam War. He was honorably discharged Sept. 30, 1970.
He married to Judy (Bilslend) Fuelling on Dec. 19, 1997, in Grand Island. The couple lived in Grand Island where Lyle worked for Sunrise Express and Scarborough Trucking. The couple also lived in Shelton and Kearney.
He was a member of the Shelton United Methodist Church and American legion Post 314. He enjoyed Husker football, woodworking and stamp and coin collecting.
Survivors include his wife, Judy Beck; daughter, Kelley (Fuelling) Hoover; grandchildren, Andre (Amber) Grimes, Esamae, Amiah and Milihana Hoover; great-grandchildren, Lliam and Rowena Grimes; in-laws, Stanley (Donna) Bilslend, Janet Berry, William (Sherri) Bilslend, and Jerome (Dotty) Bilslend; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Ron and Ervin Beck; and brother-in-law, Elmer Bilslend.
Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.
Visit apfelfuneralhome.com to leave condolences.
Published by Kearney Hub on Apr. 7, 2022.
