KEARNEY - Lyn M. House, 70, of Kearney died Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, at her home.

A celebration of life will be 2-4 p.m. Saturday at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney.

Lyn was born May 16, 1949, in Loup City to Jack and Jean (Lysinger) Newland.

Survivors include her aunts, June Hendrichson of Omaha, Nancy Fleming of Boise, Idaho, Susan Anderson of Bismarck, North Dakota, and Julie Lysinger of Austin, Texas.



Published by Kearney Hub on Feb. 24, 2021.