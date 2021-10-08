HOLDREGE - Lynn Curtis Halvorson, 85, of Holdrege died Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, at Phelps Memorial Health Center in Holdrege.

A celebration of life service will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at the First Presbyterian Church in Holdrege with the Rev. Dr. W. Kirwin Stewart Jr. officiating. Service will be livestreamed via the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home Facebook page.

Inurnment will follow at Prairie Home Cemetery in Holdrege with military honors provided by the Martin-Horn American Legion Post 66 of Holdrege and the U.S. Army Funeral Honors Team.

The family is honoring Lynn's wish for cremation. There will be no visitation or memorial book signing.

Lynn was born Jan. 18, 1936, in Lewistown, Montana, to Lynn C. and Elmira (Jenkins) Halvorson.

On April 19, 1962, Lynn married Lynn Loebe at Raton, New Mexico.

Lynn is survived by his wife, Mrs. Lynn Halvorson; daughter, Sue Callahan of Hudson, Massachusetts; and son, Craig Halvorson of San Juan Capistrano, California; three grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

Published by Kearney Hub on Oct. 8, 2021.