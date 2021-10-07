Menu
M. Brandt Godberson
1951 - 2021
BORN
1951
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
O'Brien-Straatmann-Redinger Funeral Home
4115 Ave. N
Kearney, NE
GIBBON - M. Brandt Godberson, 67, of Gibbon died at his home on Jan. 10, 2019.
Graveside services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Riverside Cemetery in Gibbon. Please wear Husker attire.
O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.
Brandt was born to J. Miller and Helen Jean (Brandt) Godberson on Oct. 18, 1951.
He married Connie Mason. Later he married Pat Thompson. In 1996, he married Vikki Sinn. She preceded him in death.
Survivors include his sons, J. Derek of Reno, Nevada, and B. Garrett Godberson of Broken Bow; brother, Robert "Bobby John" Godberson of Kearney; and sister, Janell Beveridge of Paxton.
Published by Kearney Hub on Oct. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
9
Graveside service
10:30a.m.
Riverside Cemetery
Gibbon, NE
