M. Elaine Stagemeyer Lueders
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Wenburg Funeral Home - Arapahoe
652 Main St.
Arapahoe, NE
CAMBRIDGE - M. Elaine Stagemeyer Lueders, 83, of Arapahoe, formerly of Holbrook, died Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at the Cambridge Hospital.

Viewing and visitation will be 2-8 p.m. Friday with family present from 6-8 p.m. at Wenburg Funeral Chapel in Arapahoe.

Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Saturday at the Congregational Church in Cambridge.

Interment will be at the Holbrook Cemetery.

She was born Feb. 15, 1938, in Cambridge to Guy E. and Lela E. (Remington) Fetters.

She married Joseph W. Stagemeyer on June 20, 1957, at the First Baptist Church in Holbrook. On Aug. 16, 2007, he preceded her in death. She married Glen Lueders and they later separated.

Survivors include her daughters, Christine Cooney of Clay Center, Cynthia McNeil of Burwell and Kathy Rauscher of Lincoln; seven grandchildren; two stepgrandchildren; three great-grandchildren and two stepgreat-grandchildren.
Published by Kearney Hub on Sep. 13, 2021.
