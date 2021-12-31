KEARNEY - Macy S. Thomas, 53, of Gibbon died Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at Kearney Regional Hospital in Kearney.
Viewing and visitation will be from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Faith Community Church in Beaver City.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the church with the Rev. Bill Weaver officiating.
Interment will follow at Mount Hope Cemetery in Beaver City.
He was born on Aug. 5, 1968, in Norton, Kansas to M. Sam and Merrilee (Lockwood) Thomas.
Wenburg Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences or personal reflections can be left at wenburgfuneralhome.com.
Published by Kearney Hub on Dec. 31, 2021.