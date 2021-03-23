OMAHA - Madilyne "Maddy" L. Miller, 60, of Omaha died Sunday, March 21, 2021, at Omaha.

Visitation begins at 4 p.m. Friday with the vigil service starting at 5:30 p.m. at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church in Omaha.

A Mass of Christian burial will be 10 a.m. Saturday at the church. Rite of committal will be at Resurrection Cemetery in Omaha.

Survivors include her son, Warren Miller (Janie); brothers, James Miller (Amy Adams) and Robert Miller (Jessica); sister, Sherri Peterson (Tim); grandchildren, Hailey and Wallace; along with many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and friends.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents Aaron and Dema Williams and Merrill and Lelia Miller.

Memorials are suggested to St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church.

Published by Kearney Hub on Mar. 23, 2021.