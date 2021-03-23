Menu
Madilyne L. "Maddy" Miller
OMAHA - Madilyne "Maddy" L. Miller, 60, of Omaha died Sunday, March 21, 2021, at Omaha.
Visitation begins at 4 p.m. Friday with the vigil service starting at 5:30 p.m. at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church in Omaha.
A Mass of Christian burial will be 10 a.m. Saturday at the church. Rite of committal will be at Resurrection Cemetery in Omaha.
--
Survivors include her son, Warren Miller (Janie); brothers, James Miller (Amy Adams) and Robert Miller (Jessica); sister, Sherri Peterson (Tim); grandchildren, Hailey and Wallace; along with many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and friends.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents Aaron and Dema Williams and Merrill and Lelia Miller.
Memorials are suggested to St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church.
Published by Kearney Hub on Mar. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
26
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 5:30p.m.
St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church
Omaha, NE
Mar
27
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church
Omaha, NE
Love, Kevin and Becky Pray
March 26, 2021
Bless you Maddy, fighting lung cancer for the last 6 months with grace and faith. Thank you to all that have fought beside her and phone calls and cards in Hospice the last 3 weeks and the last year. We appreciated all your prayers!
Jessica
March 23, 2021
