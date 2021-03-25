Menu
Madilyne L. "Maddy" Miller
OMAHA - Madilyne "Maddy" L. Miller, 60, of Omaha died Sunday, March 21, 2021, at Omaha.
Visitation begins at 4 p.m. Friday with vigil service starting at 5:30 p.m. at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church in Omaha.
A Mass of Christian burial will be 10 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Rite of committal will be at Resurrection Cemetery in Omaha.
John A. Gentleman Mortuary and Cremation in Omaha is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials may be given to the church, 1248 S. 10th St., Omaha, NE 68108.
Published by Kearney Hub on Mar. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
26
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 5:30p.m.
St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church
Omaha, NE
Mar
27
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church
Omaha, NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Love, Kevin and Becky Pray
March 26, 2021
Bless you Maddy, fighting lung cancer for the last 6 months with grace and faith. Thank you to all that have fought beside her and phone calls and cards in Hospice the last 3 weeks and the last year. We appreciated all your prayers!
Jessica
March 23, 2021
