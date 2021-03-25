OMAHA - Madilyne "Maddy" L. Miller, 60, of Omaha died Sunday, March 21, 2021, at Omaha.

Visitation begins at 4 p.m. Friday with vigil service starting at 5:30 p.m. at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church in Omaha.

A Mass of Christian burial will be 10 a.m. Saturday at the church.

Rite of committal will be at Resurrection Cemetery in Omaha.

John A. Gentleman Mortuary and Cremation in Omaha is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials may be given to the church, 1248 S. 10th St., Omaha, NE 68108.



Published by Kearney Hub on Mar. 25, 2021.