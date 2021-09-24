ALMA - Maggie Thulin, 88, died Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, at the Good Samaritan Society – Colonial Villa in Alma.

Memorial services are 2:30 p.m. Monday at the United Methodist Church in Oxford with the Revs. Albert Otshudi Longe and Linda Lou Knipping officiating.

Inurnment will follow at Oxford Cemetery.

The family wishes for the services to be in casual attire. After the cemetery, join them for a social hour in Maggie's honor at the Oxford Senior Center, where refreshments will be provided. Mitchell-Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Oxford is in charge of arrangements.

Maggie was born in Edison to Ray and Addie (Fisher) Phillips.

On May 31, 1952, Maggie married Tony E. Thulin.

Survivors include her son, Terry Thulin of Alma; daughters, Glenda Egbert of Athens, Alabama, and Julie Wurster of Lincoln; seven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Published by Kearney Hub on Sep. 24, 2021.