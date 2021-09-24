Menu
Maggie Thulin
1952 - 2021
BORN
1952
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Mitchell-Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home - Oxford
201 East Cornwall
Oxford, NE
ALMA - Maggie Thulin, 88, died Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, at the Good Samaritan Society – Colonial Villa in Alma.
Memorial services are 2:30 p.m. Monday at the United Methodist Church in Oxford with the Revs. Albert Otshudi Longe and Linda Lou Knipping officiating.
Inurnment will follow at Oxford Cemetery.
The family wishes for the services to be in casual attire. After the cemetery, join them for a social hour in Maggie's honor at the Oxford Senior Center, where refreshments will be provided. Mitchell-Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Oxford is in charge of arrangements.
Maggie was born in Edison to Ray and Addie (Fisher) Phillips.
On May 31, 1952, Maggie married Tony E. Thulin.
Survivors include her son, Terry Thulin of Alma; daughters, Glenda Egbert of Athens, Alabama, and Julie Wurster of Lincoln; seven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Published by Kearney Hub on Sep. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
27
Memorial Gathering
Oxford Senior Center
NE
Sep
27
Memorial service
2:30p.m.
United Methodist Church
Oxford, NE
Sep
27
Inurnment
Oxford Cemetery
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Mitchell-Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home - Oxford
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
1 Entry
Our sympathy to the Thulin family. I initially knew Maggie when I worked at the Oxford paper...and then when she came to football parties at the club. She was quite the gal. Our sympathy
Mark and Margie Mercer
September 27, 2021
