KEARNEY - Maidie Peters, 86, of Kearney died Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at Mount Carmel Home in Kearney.
She chose to donate her body to the Nebraska State Anatomical Board for medical education and scientific research.
O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.
Maidie Eileen Peters was born April 29, 1934, to Jay and Thelma (Anderson) Campbell in Buffalo County. She grew up in Kearney and attended Glenwood and Kearney Public Schools. She graduated from Kearney High School with the class of 1952.
On July 13, 1952, Maidie married Robert Lee Peters in Kearney. The couple resided in Lexington, California, Kearney, Kansas, Florida and Colorado before returning to Kearney in 1962. While living in Kearney, Maidie worked for Gambles and Gas Stop.
Maidie was a member of the VFW Auxiliary, American Legion Auxiliary and volunteered for Nebraska Health Insurance Information, Counseling and Assistance program. Maidie enjoyed reading and crocheting.
Survivors include her sons, Russell (Brenda) Peters of Owensboro, Kentucky, and Michael (Brenda Carol) Peters of Gothenburg; daughter, Sharon Brown of Kearney; five grandchildren, six stepgrandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; brothers, Robert (Deloris) Campbell of Lincoln and Ronald (Vicki) Campbell of Texas; sisters, Rosella (Paul) Davis of Encinitas, California, and Marlynne Sorrell of Murrieta, California; as well as several extended family and friends.
Maidie was preceded in death by her parents; and husband.
Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.
.
Published by Kearney Hub on Dec. 2, 2020.