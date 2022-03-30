Maranda 'Mandi' James

Campbell resident, 47

OMAHA - Maranda 'Mandi' Joy James of Campbell, Neb., went to be with her Lord Jesus at 3:14 a.m. on Thursday March 24th, 2022, at the University of Nebraska Medical Center Omaha, after a 30 year battle with a combination of illnesses.

A celebration of life will be in Campbell at a later time. A celebration of life will also be in Tiffin, Ohio at A Little Faith Ministries at a later time.

Crematory arrangements are with Good Shepherd Funeral Home Omaha.

Mandi was born in Tiffin, Ohio, on Oct. 20th, 1974, to Marlene (Mitten) Quillen and the late Ben Medley. When she was nine years old she was adopted by her father, Sam Quillen.

On May 10th (her grandparents' wedding anniversary) 1993, Mandi married her high school sweetheart Travis L James.

Mandi attended Ravenna High School until her senior year when she moved to Trumbull and graduated from Trumbull High School in 1993. She was an EMT for Campbell Rural Fire Department. Mandi loved working with this team while she was able, until her health made it too difficult to serve. Mandi also worked at CHS Agri Services in Bladen and CPI in Campbell for several years. She enjoyed looking her best and shopping for shoes and jewelry. She also loved spending time with family and friends, camping, and boating on Harlan County Reservoir.

Survivors include her husband Travis L. James of Campbell; her sons Clint James of Blue Hill, and Dalton James of Ayr; her parents Sam and Marlene Quillen of Bloomville, Ohio; her mother-in-law Mary James of Campbell; father-in-law Steve James of Loup City; three brothers Matt Quillen of Nevada, Ohio, Jacob (Bethany) Quillen and Caleb Quillen both of Huntsville, Ala., four sisters Amanda (Matt) Morris of Belpre, Ohio, Tracy (Greg Joe) Mitchell of Yankton, S.D., Sarah (Scott) Steele of Bloomville, Ohio, and Tiffany James of Lincoln; sixteen nieces and nephews; and her fur baby Remington.

Preceding her in death are her grandparents, Clarence and Jeanette Mitten and John and Mary Quillen; her cousin Tim Mullins; and fur baby Digger.

Memorials can be made in her name to Campbell Rural Fire Department, A Little Faith Ministries, or stjude.org.

