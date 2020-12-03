Menu
Marcia L. Smith
KEARNEY - Marcia L. Smith, 88, of Kearney died Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at Kearney Regional Medical Center, from complications from COVID-19.
Private graveside services will be Friday at Fort McPherson National Cemetery near Maxwell.
Visitation for friends and family will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney.
Memorials are suggested to Kearney First United Methodist Church.
Memorials are suggested to Kearney First United Methodist Church.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
3
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
O'Brien-Straatmann-Redinger Funeral Home
4115 Ave. N P.O. Box 2344, Kearney, NE 68847
Dec
4
Service
Fort McPherson National Cemetery
I love you so much Grandma and will miss you every day. You will always be in my heart forever and some day I will see you again.
Amy Otto
December 3, 2020
I love you Grandma, and I will miss you terribly. You were such an amazing, beautiful lady.
Loree Koch and Family
December 2, 2020
What a classy and beautiful woman she was. It was always a pleasure to visit with her. She really was one special lady.
Emily Eutsler
December 1, 2020