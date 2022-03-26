KEARNEY - Marcy Ann Dahlke, 79, of Kearney died peacefully Friday, March 25, 2022, at St. John's Good Samaritan Home in Kearney.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Monday at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Bertrand.
Interment will follow at West Cedar Cemetery in Agra, Kan.
O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Marcy was born to Gerald and Dorothy Witham in York on April 6, 1942. She was raised in York where she loved to sing, especially with her parents, and also spent time on the family farm in Agra, Kan. She was voted Miss Congeniality for two years in the York Beauty Pageant.
She attended Kearney State Teacher's College majoring in education. This is where she met Dean Dahlke while both were performing in the musical "The Music Man." They dated throughout college and were married July 5, 1964. They moved to Bertrand and she taught kindergarten for one year in Lexington before having their first child. She then stayed home to be a full-time mother for her three boys, Scott, Mark, and Todd. She spent her time as a leader for the Cub Scouts, keeping stats for hundreds of sporting events, volunteering at the school, driving to countless band programs and other activities, doing genealogy and cake decorating.
Survivors include her husband, Dean; her three boys, Scott (Chris), Mark (Karyn) and Todd (Teresa); and 11 grandchildren; Joshua, Katelyn (Brendan), Jacob (Paige), Jordyn, Caleb, Erynn (Jason), Matthew, Meghan, Andrew, Sarah and Ryan.
Marcy is preceded in death by her parents Gerald and Dorothy Witham; and granddaughter Camryn Dahlke.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Camryn Dahlke Memorial Scholarship, Kearney Public Schools Foundation, 320 W. 24th St., Kearney, NE.
