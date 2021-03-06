Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Kearney Hub
Kearney Hub Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Margaret Dewey
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home - Holdrege
401 Burlington Street
Holdrege, NE
Holdrege resident, 78
HOLDREGE - Margaret Elaine Dewey, 78, of Holdrege died Friday, March 5, 2021, at Phelps Memorial Health Center in Holdrege.
Memorial services will be later. Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Margaret was born Oct. 17, 1942, in Little Rock, Arkansas, to George and Alice (Green) Schmidt.
On April 5, 1975, Margaret married Delbert D. Dewey. He preceded her in death.
Survivors include her son, Wesley Gibson Jr. of Holdrege; and her brother, George Schmidt of Virginia Beach, Virginia.
Published by Kearney Hub on Mar. 6, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home - Holdrege
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home - Holdrege.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
I will always remember Delbert, Margaret & the Johnson's closely knitted together in friendship & arriving to church activities/services together (or @ least pretty much simentasly so). Margaret always had those twinkle s/sparkles in her eyes w/her very Lady-like Southern charm calming voice. Glad we're going to have that reunion once again in Heaven. My prayers & thots for your time of loss.
Roy Brand
March 8, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results