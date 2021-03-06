I will always remember Delbert, Margaret & the Johnson's closely knitted together in friendship & arriving to church activities/services together (or @ least pretty much simentasly so). Margaret always had those twinkle s/sparkles in her eyes w/her very Lady-like Southern charm calming voice. Glad we're going to have that reunion once again in Heaven. My prayers & thots for your time of loss.

Roy Brand March 8, 2021