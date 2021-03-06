Holdrege resident, 78 HOLDREGE - Margaret Elaine Dewey, 78, of Holdrege died Friday, March 5, 2021, at Phelps Memorial Health Center in Holdrege. Memorial services will be later. Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Margaret was born Oct. 17, 1942, in Little Rock, Arkansas, to George and Alice (Green) Schmidt. On April 5, 1975, Margaret married Delbert D. Dewey. He preceded her in death. Survivors include her son, Wesley Gibson Jr. of Holdrege; and her brother, George Schmidt of Virginia Beach, Virginia.
I will always remember Delbert, Margaret & the Johnson's closely knitted together in friendship & arriving to church activities/services together (or @ least pretty much simentasly so). Margaret always had those twinkle s/sparkles in her eyes w/her very Lady-like Southern charm calming voice. Glad we're going to have that reunion once again in Heaven. My prayers & thots for your time of loss.