Margaret A. Ryan
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries
7805 W. Center Road
Omaha, NE
OMAHA - Margaret A. Ryan, 89, of Omaha died Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, in Omaha.
Vigil service was Wednesday at West Center Chapel.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:30 a.m. today at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church, 11802 Pacific St. in Omaha.
Private interment will be at Fort McPherson Cemetery near Maxwell.
Heaffey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler Funeral Home, West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Road in Omaha is in charge of arrangements.
--
Survivors include her children, Michael Ryan (Terese) and Mary Fogell (Dan); grandchildren, Thomas, Madeline, Sean, T.J., Michael, Shawna, Timothy and Tony Ryan; daughters-in-law, Pamela and Cynthia Ryan; sister-in-law, Shirley Chramosta; many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard M. Ryan; brother, James Chramosta; sons, Richard and Timothy Ryan; and grandson, Mark Ryan
Memorials may be directed to the family.
Published by Kearney Hub on Jan. 6, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
5
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries
7805 W. Center Road, Omaha, NE
Jan
5
Vigil
7:00p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries
7805 W. Center Road, Omaha, NE
Jan
6
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church
NE
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May God bless you all as you learn to live without someone you love so much. I will always love Mrs. Ryan and she is part of some of the best, happiest memories I have from some of the happiest times of my life. She was a lovely person and I am blessed to have known her. She always made me feel welcome and like I was family. I´ll miss her dearly. Love to all family and friends.
Amy Gately Inabinette
Friend
January 14, 2022
To Mary and Mike Ryan and family, I am sorry to hear about your loss. You have my deepest sympathy. I know your Mom made this world a better place. She will be deeply missed. You are in my prayers.
Kathy Liekhus Zak
Friend
January 12, 2022
Olsson
January 4, 2022
