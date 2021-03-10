Menu
Marge Rose
GIBBON - Margene Rose, 80, of Gibbon died Sunday, March 7, 2021, at her home.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Friday at Gibbon Faith United Methodist Church with the Rev. Michael Evans officiating.
Burial will follow the service at Prairie Center Cemetery at Haven's Chapel.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home and one hour prior to the service Friday at the church.
Margene Myers was born Aug. 16, 1940, in Gibbon to George and Ellen (Osborne) Myers. She was the second child, having one older brother George and one younger brother Roger. They grew up on a farm north of Gibbon and then moved into Gibbon when Marge was 8.
Marge graduated from Gibbon High School in 1958. She attended the Kearney Teachers College from 1958 to 1960. She earned her degree and taught elementary students at 7 East and 7 West in Grand Island. She was the superintendent of these two schools and then taught at Stolley Park in Grand Island.
She met Richard Rose because his brother Henry's wife was a friend and neighbor of Marge. They were married Aug. 15, 1959. To this union were born two sons, Dave and Doug.
Besides teaching Marge also worked at the Gibbon turkey plant. She worked there in high school and later years served many employees their meals. Once Doug and Dave were in high school and moving onto college, she started a day care. She loved the little children and made them part of their family, taking them on camping trips and still remembering their favorite meals. Upon retiring from child care, her and Richard moved to Johnson Lake. They lived there for four years and then returned to Gibbon.
She will be remembered for her ability to see the goodness and humor in almost in situation. Many of her relatives and friends have afghans and quilts made by her talented hands. She thoroughly enjoyed her craft club in Gibbon and many of her relatives and friends will miss their projects. She was an active member of the Faith United Methodist Church in Gibbon and the women's group there. She was proud to be a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and the Fraternal Order of Rebekah.
Many of her memories are of camping with Richard, the children and friends and relatives. She saw much of the country from one of their three campers. They were in the Gibbon Campers group.
Survivors include her spouse Richard Rose; her son Dave with his wife Cathy and two children, Matthew and Sophia; her son Doug, who is married to Julie and have four children, Dillon Rose and his wife Breanna, Carter Rose, Ally Wagner and Adam Wagner.
The grandchildren meant the world to Marge. She loved all of her children, family and friends unconditionally. She had a lifelong love of 61 years of marriage with Richard.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers; two brothers-in-law, Paul and Henry; and sister-in-law, Kathryn.
Memorials are suggested to Faith United Methodist Church in Gibbon to be given to the Vacation Bible School or the Sunday School program or the Trails and Rails Museum in Kearney.
Published by Kearney Hub on Mar. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
11
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl
2421 Avenue A, Kearney, NE
Mar
12
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Faith United Church
203 Garfield Street, Gibbon, NE
I was sorry to hear of Marg´s passing. Prayers for you Dick and your family at this great time of loss. I fondly remember our car pool time commuting to Grand Island along with David Stubbs and at times the Bizzells. May God bless and comfort you and yours. I know you have so many memories to cherish,
Kathy Nutt Jensen
March 10, 2021
so sorry to hear of your loss prayers for her family
Brenda Walburn
March 9, 2021
Dick, I send my heartfelt love and hugs at this time of your loss! So glad I got time with you and Margene last month. How fast things changed after that time. I send my sympathies to all of the family. You'll always be a part of our class too. Again, love and hugs to all of you!
Alta Yung
March 8, 2021
