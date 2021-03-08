Menu
Margene Rose
FUNERAL HOME
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home
2421 Ave. A
Kearney, NE
GIBBON - Margene Rose, 80, of Gibbon died Sunday, March 7, 2021, at her home.
Arrangements are pending with Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney.
Published by Kearney Hub on Mar. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
11
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Mar
12
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Faith United Church
203 Garfield Street, Gibbon, NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I was sorry to hear of Marg´s passing. Prayers for you Dick and your family at this great time of loss. I fondly remember our car pool time commuting to Grand Island along with David Stubbs and at times the Bizzells. May God bless and comfort you and yours. I know you have so many memories to cherish,
Kathy Nutt Jensen
March 10, 2021
so sorry to hear of your loss prayers for her family
Brenda Walburn
March 9, 2021
Dick, I send my heartfelt love and hugs at this time of your loss! So glad I got time with you and Margene last month. How fast things changed after that time. I send my sympathies to all of the family. You'll always be a part of our class too. Again, love and hugs to all of you!
